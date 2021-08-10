Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.98. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.89.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

