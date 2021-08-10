Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.38 million.

NYSE ELVT traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 150,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,690. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.71.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 48,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $156,499.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $119,823.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,381.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,317 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

