Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter valued at about $520,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Atkore by 166.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,857,000 after purchasing an additional 52,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,693. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

