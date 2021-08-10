Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,041 FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $263.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

