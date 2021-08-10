Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,983. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $192.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.