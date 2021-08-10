Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.35. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

