Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) & Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) Head to Head Analysis

Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) and Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and Embraer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A Embraer $3.77 billion 0.73 -$731.90 million ($2.52) -5.96

Reinvent Technology Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Embraer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Reinvent Technology Partners and Embraer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Embraer 2 2 3 0 2.14

Embraer has a consensus price target of $14.92, suggesting a potential downside of 0.67%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Embraer is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners and Embraer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners N/A N/A N/A Embraer -13.42% -15.69% -4.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Reinvent Technology Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Embraer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reinvent Technology Partners beats Embraer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing. The Defense and Security segment engages in research, development, production, modification, and support for defense and security aircrafts, as well as other integrated products and solutions including satellites and information and communication systems. The Executive Jet Business segment deals with the development, manufacture, and sale of executive jets. The Service & Support segment provides after-service solutions and support to its customers through a comprehensive portfolio of innovative and competitive solutions to ensure operational efficiency of products manufactured by Embraer and by other aircraft manufacturers, extending the useful life of commercial, executive and defense aircraft. The Others segment refers to

