Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 985.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 354.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,876. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98.

