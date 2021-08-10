Empty Set Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.45 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $300,669.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00138039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00145830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,053.37 or 0.99949707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.29 or 0.00771087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.