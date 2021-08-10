Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Endo International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.