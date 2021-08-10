Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
ENDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.
Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Endo International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.