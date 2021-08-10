Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENLAY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Enel stock remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 785,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,725. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 4.62%.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

