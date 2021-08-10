Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of ENR opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

