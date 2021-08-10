Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $19.10 on Monday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 177,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.