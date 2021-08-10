Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.07.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$255.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

