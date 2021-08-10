Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESI. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.07.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.57 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.95.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

