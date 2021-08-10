Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Increased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 5.0% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $28,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 28,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,935,345. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

