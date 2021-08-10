Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE EVC opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

