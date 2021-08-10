EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 552,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,493,810 shares.The stock last traded at $68.78 and had previously closed at $69.38.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

