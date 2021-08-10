eosDAC One Day Trading Volume Hits $32,073.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $32,073.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

