EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Increased to $670.00 by Analysts at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price raised by Barclays from $521.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $545.90.

NYSE EPAM opened at $608.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $291.51 and a 1 year high of $609.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

