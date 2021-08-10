Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $597.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

