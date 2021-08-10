Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $885.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $830.00 to $885.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $877.32.

Shares of EQIX opened at $814.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 213.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $812.94.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,225,834 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

