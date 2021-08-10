Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.25. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

