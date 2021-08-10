Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

