Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,208. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

