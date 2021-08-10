Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Upgraded at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$7.76 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$17.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.14.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.