Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $363.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.71.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.