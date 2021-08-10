Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 43,948 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40.

On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.

FNKO opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $934,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 509.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 267,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.