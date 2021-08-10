Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 43,948 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $881,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $559,328.40.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56.
- On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.
- On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.
FNKO opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $934,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 509.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 267,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
