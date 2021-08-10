Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Erasca has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

