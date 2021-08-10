Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at TD Securities

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.90.

ERO stock opened at C$23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.44.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

