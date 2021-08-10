Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.55 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ESN stock opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.65 million and a PE ratio of -3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37. Essential Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

