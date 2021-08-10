Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 701,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

