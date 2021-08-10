EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.51. 22,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $99.54.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

