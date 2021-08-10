Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Etsy reported mixed second quarter results wherein earnings declined while revenues grew year over year. Accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues drove the top-line growth. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remained a major positive. Further, growing traction among new and reactivated, and habitual and repeat buyers was a tailwind. Notably, expanding global footprint of Etsy Payments, and solid momentum across Etsy Ads and Offsite Ads remain positives. Further, the company remains optimistic about its Reverb, Depop, and Elo7 buyouts. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses remain major overhangs. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition remains a concern for Etsy’s market position. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

ETSY traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.10. 3,237,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,544. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Etsy by 3,076.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Etsy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Etsy by 2,878.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.