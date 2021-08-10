EuroSite Power (EUSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
EUSP stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About EuroSite Power
