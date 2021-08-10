EuroSite Power (EUSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

EUSP stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

