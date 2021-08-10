Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $21.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $9,630,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
