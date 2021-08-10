Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $21.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $9,630,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVLO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $528.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.