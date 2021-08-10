Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $94.1-94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.62 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 370,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

