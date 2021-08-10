Everipedia Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $142.05 million and $10.30 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00145884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,062.17 or 0.99609855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.17 or 0.00770215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,104,472 coins and its circulating supply is 9,867,043,159 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

