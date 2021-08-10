EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

