EVgo (EVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. EVgo has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

EVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

