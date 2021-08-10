Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. Exagen updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XGN traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 1,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,037. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

