Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.32.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.80 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.44.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $136,068,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

