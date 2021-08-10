Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expedia reported second quarter results which were negatively impacted by coronavirus-induced disruptions in the worldwide travel activities. Further, sluggishness in international and corporate travel remained an overhang. Additionally, mounting expenses continued to pose challenge to the company’s margin expansion. Nevertheless, the company witnessed improving travel trends in North America. Further, strong growth in vacation rental and conventional lodging, and a rebound in domestic travel benefited the company. Additionally, cost-saving initiatives of the company remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties continue to persist in the global travel industry, owing to the resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases and the emergence of new corona variants.”

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,145. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expedia Group (EXPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.