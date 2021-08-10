Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.27

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 16201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of analysts have commented on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $105,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

