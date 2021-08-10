FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $1,658,248.02 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,658,248.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.00. 122,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,681. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.