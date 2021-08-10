Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $78,230.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00849606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041300 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

