FantasyGold (FGC) Market Cap Reaches $53,282.18

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $53,282.18 and approximately $19.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00146740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,162.26 or 1.00203729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00818707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars.

