FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Purchases $138,960.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

Shares of FST stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 265,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,541. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FST. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $20,658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

