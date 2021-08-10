Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $7.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.85. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $95.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

