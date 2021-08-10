FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $272.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.52. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $187.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

